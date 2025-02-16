Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Railways announces compensation for those killed in stampede

Feb 16, 2025

AMN

After the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station that left 18 people dead, the railways has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the kin of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for those seriously injured and Rs 1 lakh for people with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police will scan the CCTV footage of the railway station to assess what led to the stampede.

The police on Sunday continued to barricade the entry gate of the Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan Hospital here.

Talking about the stampede, DCP (Railways) KPS Malhotra said a large number of people had gathered on Platform 14, where the Prayagraj Express was stationed. The delayed departures of the Swatantra Senani and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani trains led to congestion on Platforms 12, 13 and 14, which contributed to the chaos.

