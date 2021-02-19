PM Modi suggests special visa scheme for doctors and nurses, within SAARC countries
LG Puducherry, directs CM Narayanasamy to prove his majority in Assembly on 22nd February
PM Modi for special visa scheme for medical professionals within SAARC countries
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
COVID-19: WHO reports large drop in new cases amid global vaccine rollout
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Feb 2021 04:05:57      انڈین آواز

Rail roko agitation called by farmers passes off without any untoward incident

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The rail roko agitation called by farmers passed off without any untoward incident. The Railway Ministry said, there was minimal impact on running of the trains across the country. Train Movement in all the zones is normal now.

Majority of the zones have reported not a single case of any stoppage of train by the agitators. The Ministry said, few trains were stopped in some areas but now train operation is normal and trains are being operated smoothly.

The ‘rail roko’ (rail blockade) call by farmer unions protesting the Centre’s three agriculture laws on Thursday remained peaceful and did not have much impact in Uttar Pradesh with farmers organising token protests near railway tracks and stations in the state.

Farmers protested in Chitrakoot, Hamipur, Mahoba, Lalitpur, Fatehpur, Amethi and other districts of the state, demanding the repeal of the three contentious laws.

In Banda, farmers squatted on a railway track for some time and left after giving a memorandum addressed to the President regarding their demands, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said. In Chitrakoot, 100 famers were detained while they tried to stop the rail movement, ASP Shailendra Kumar Rai said.

Farm unions said thousands had participated in the nationwide agitation, including protests at a large number of stations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Telangana, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. Although protesters were detained at several locations, both the unions and the Railways said the protest passed off peacefully, without any incidents of violence.

In Punjab, where farmers blocked rail lines and stations for several weeks last year, the core group of 32 protesting unions laid siege to tracks in at least 40 locations, according to Jagmohan Singh, general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union-Dakaunda. “Farmers peacefully sat on a dharna on railway tracks to convey their anguish,” he said.

Women join

The BKU-Ekta Ugrahan, one of the largest farm unions in the State, which is not part of the 32 unions, said its members blocked the tracks at 22 locations, including Bathinda, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Patiala districts. The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, which had refused to lift the earlier blockade of passenger trains even when other unions relented, blocked tracks at over 30 places including Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Kapurthala.

Farmers, supported by khap panchayats, traders and workers unions, blocked rail lines at 44 points across Haryana, with large number of women taking part at Rohtak and Charkhi Dadri districts. Hisar, Sirsa, Jind and Rohtak accounted for more than half the protest sites. In Bahadurgarh, one of the sites of the sit-in agitation for the past two months, farmers blocked railway traffic at five points. Leading the agitation at Patuwas, farmer leader Raju Maan said the farmers were ready to make any sacrifice to get the three farm laws repealed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

IPL: Morris becomes most expensive overseas player, K.Gowatham and Shahrukh Khan also get multi-million deals

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi South African allrounder Chris Morris created history as he , became the IPL' ...

Delhi Capitals pick up Steve Smith and Umesh Yadav at the IPL Auction

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi  Delhi Capitals acquired World Cup-winning player Steve Smith , speedstar ...

خبرنامہ

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!