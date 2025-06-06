Rail network connects country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari: PM Modi

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated multiple development projects worth over 46 thousand crore rupees in Jammu and Kashmir during his visit. Mr. Modi inaugurated the world’s highest railway arch bridge – Chenab Bridge and India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge – Anji Khad Bridge. He also dedicated the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) to the nation which has been constructed at a cost of around 44 thousand crore rupees.

Addressing the gathering at Katra after inaugurating the projects, the Prime Minister highlighted that the state-of-the-art Chenab bridge will improve connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar. He expressed happiness said that the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is now connected with the railway network. Mr. Modi said that the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Line Project is a symbol of a new, empowered Jammu and Kashmir and a resounding proclamation of India’s growing strength. He asserted that the Chenab and Anji Bridges will serve as gateways to prosperity for Jammu and Kashmir. Mr Modi observed that while people travel to Paris to see the Eiffel Tower, the Chenab Bridge surpasses it in height, making it not only a crucial infrastructure achievement but also an emerging tourist attraction.

Referring to Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Modi stated that India will not bow to terrorism. Mr Modi also said that Pakistan was left in shock and frustration, reacting by targeting innocent civilians in Jammu, Poonch, and other districts. Recognizing the hardship faced by over two thousand families affected by shelling, Mr Modi stated that financial aid was previously provided for home repairs, ensuring relief for those impacted. He further declared that the Central Government has now decided to enhance this support, offering greater assistance to affected families. The Prime Minister also announced additional financial aid for families whose homes were damaged due to cross-border shelling. He stated that households suffering severe damage will now receive two lakh rupees while partially damaged homes will be granted one lakh rupees in additional assistance, beyond the support already provided earlier.

During his address, Prime Minister Modi made a special appeal to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, urging them to actively participate in India’s manufacturing revolution. He emphasized that Operation Sindoor demonstrated the strength of Atmanirbhar Bharat, and today, the world is recognizing India’s defense ecosystem.

Mr Modi stated that over 25 crore people have successfully overcome poverty in the last 11 years, transitioning into the neo-middle class. He emphasized that the government remains committed to strengthening both the poor and the emerging middle class, ensuring economic and social security through key reforms.

During his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister also flagged off two Vande Bharat Express trains – one from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar and other from Srinagar to Katra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with school children who were on board Katra – Srinagar Vande Bharat Express. Sharing her experience with Akashvani News, Vinnie Kaul, a student of class 10th said that the Prime Minister has brought changes in Jammu and Kashmir through development.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra worth over 350 crore rupees. It will be the first medical college in Reasi district contributing substantially to the healthcare infrastructure in the region.In a major boost to last mile connectivity especially in border areas, he also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various road projects.