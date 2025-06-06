Strong India-Central Asia partnership addresses regional and global challenges, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised that relations with the Central Asian countries have always been a key priority for India. Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan had a joint call on the Prime Minister in New Delhi today. The Ministers briefed the Prime Minister on the positive and productive discussions held during the 4th Meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue earlier during the day. Prime Minister Modi shared his vision for greater economic interconnections, expanded connectivity, enhanced defence and security cooperation, and comprehensive collaboration in new and emerging areas. He highlighted that a strong India-Central Asia partnership serves as a force multiplier in addressing shared regional and global challenges. The Central Asian Foreign Ministers strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and conveyed their support for India’s fight against cross-border terrorism.

