Musk deletes controversial X post targeting Trump: Is a patch-up on the cards?

AMN

Billionaire Elon Musk has deleted an explosive allegation linking Donald Trump with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein that he posted on social media during a vicious public fallout with the U.S. President this week.

Mr. Musk, who exited his role as a top White House advisor just last week, alleged on Thursday (June 5, 2025) that the Republican leader is featured in secret government files on former associates of Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while he faced sex trafficking charges.

The Trump administration has acknowledged it is reviewing tens of thousands of documents, videos and investigative material that his “MAGA” movement says will unmask public figures complicit in Epstein’s crimes.