PM Modi Calls For Global Unity To Build Disaster-Resilient Infrastructure

Jun 8, 2025
Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined key global priorities to strengthen Disaster Resilience, including innovative financing and strengthening early warning systems and coordination. Addressing the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, CDRI 2025 via video conferencing yesterday, Mr Modi called for construction of infrastructure that remains steadfast against time and tide, emphasizing the need for resilience in development.

He underscored the vulnerability of coastal regions and islands to natural disasters and climate change. 

The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the presence of representatives from the Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Caribbean regions and welcomed the African Union’s participation in the coalition. 

He underscored that disaster resilience requires innovative financing and called for the creation of actionable programs to ensure developing nations have access to necessary funds. 

