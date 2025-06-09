All-Party Delegation Returns from Europe, Asserts United Stand Against Terrorism

The all party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad reached Delhi today after successfully concluding its visit to Germany. The delegation carried forward India’s strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism. Talking to media after returning from the visit, Mr Prasad said his delegation visited France, Italy, Denmark, England, Brussels and Germany and the foreign nations condemned the Pahalgam terror attack. He asserted that a new relationship is going to be established between India and Europe. He said Europe stands with India on the issue of terrorism.

AIR correspondent reports that seven all-party delegations visited key partner countries, reflecting India’s collective resolve against terrorism. They strongly projected India’s national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations.