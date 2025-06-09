Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Election Commission criticises Rahul Gandhi Over CCTV Demand

Jun 9, 2025
Election Commission Slams Rahul Gandhi Over CCTV Demand

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations, stating that he has criticized the Booth Level Agents and Polling Agents appointed by his own party in Maharashtra. The ECI said that as per instructions of the Commission, the CCTV footages of polling stations can always be scrutinised by the competent High court in any election petition.

The ECI has questioned Rahul Gandhi’s intentions behind seeking CCTV footage of polling stations, which could invade voters’ privacy. The Commission has noted that Rahul Gandhi has neither written any letter to them nor sought any time for a meeting. ECI said that it will respond formally only when Rahul Gandhi writes to them, following due procedure.

