Honeymoon Horror in Meghalaya: Wife Plotted Husband’s Murder, Say Police

honeymoon murder

AMN / WEB DESK

A romantic getaway turned into a chilling crime thriller as a newlywed bride allegedly masterminded the murder of her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

In a case that has stunned the nation, Meghalaya Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang confirmed on Monday that Sonam Raghuvanshi, wife of Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi, orchestrated his killing just days after their wedding. The couple had arrived in scenic Sohra (Cherrapunji) on May 20, but Raja was reported missing on May 23. His lifeless body was found nearly ten days later, deep inside a gorge near Weisawdong Falls.

A Love Story Turned Deadly Plot

Raja and Sonam tied the knot on May 11, 2025. But what appeared to be a newlywed couple’s dream honeymoon soon turned into a nightmare. According to investigators, Sonam had secretly hired three contract killers to eliminate her husband.

The plan was chillingly swift and brutal—within three days of arriving in Meghalaya, the crime was carried out. Forensic teams later recovered a bloodstained machete and raincoat from the crime scene, confirming the brutal nature of the killing.

Unraveling the Conspiracy

One of the accused, Anand, allegedly delivered the fatal blow, while Raj Kushwaha was the plot’s mastermind, maintaining close communication with Sonam before and after the murder. Another accused, Vicky Thakur, has also been arrested.

The breakthrough came after a joint operation by Indore and Shillong police, with mobile phone tracking and call detail analysis leading them to Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. There, Raj Kushwaha was arrested, while Sonam surrendered at Nandganj police station.

During interrogation, both Sonam and the killers confessed to the murder-for-hire plot. Authorities say efforts are ongoing to track down others potentially involved.

Shockwaves Across States

The case sparked outrage in both Madhya Pradesh and Meghalaya. Family members of both Raja and Sonam demanded a CBI probe, citing lack of confidence in the initial investigation. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav even sought intervention from the Union Home Ministry.

However, Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma commended the swift police work, calling the investigation a “remarkable breakthrough within seven days.”

What led Sonam to plan such a heinous act remains under investigation, but the case has already become one of the most sensational true crime stories of the year.