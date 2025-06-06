Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Chinnaswamy Stampede: Karnataka CM suspend Bengaluru Police Commissioner

Jun 6, 2025
Chinnaswamy Stampede: Karnataka CM announces suspension of Bengaluru Police Commissioner

AMN / web desk

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has suspended Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda and several other senior police officials in connection with the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the state capital that killed 11 people. He also ordered the arrest of representatives of the RCB team, event management firm DNA Entertainment, and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). An FIR has been registered against them under various charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister also announced a one-man judicial probe, headed by Justice Michael D’Cunha, a retired High Court judge of Karnataka, into the tragic incident. The commission will submit its report within 30 days. The cabinet has also decided to suspend the Circle Police Inspector of Cubbon Park Police station, AK Girish and Assistant Commissioner of Police, C Balakrishna, Deputy Commissioner of Police of the central division, Shekhar H Tekkannavar, and Additional Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash, who was in charge of the stadium. The Chief Minister said he has instructed the DGP and IGP of the state to immediately arrest the representatives of RCB, DNA event managers, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

The stampede occurred on Wednesday evening outside the stadium, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team’s first-ever IPL victory celebrations.

BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra has demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. He alleged that the rift between the two led to the state government’s failure to prevent the tragic incident.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

High-level committee probing  AI plane crash holds first meeting

Jun 17, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Amit Shah asks State Relief Commissioners to prepare Disaster Management Plan for each district

Jun 16, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

India, Cyprus to develop roadmap for future partnership says PM Modi in Nicosia

Jun 16, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!