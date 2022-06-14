Rahul quizzed by ED 9 hours, to appear again today; amid protests by Congress

AMN / WEB DESK

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate at its office here on Monday. The questioning took almost nine hours in two shifts. He has again been summoned on Tuesday at 11 am.

The permission to march with Mr Gandhi to the ED office was denied to senior party leaders and workers. Mr Gandhi reached the ED office at 11.08 am and left at 2.08 pm for lunch, when he visited his mother, Mrs Sonia Gandhi, the Congress president, who has been admitted to Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, for Covid-related complications. He returned to the ED office at 3.35 pm and the questioning continued till 9.25 pm.

According to reports the ED officers are looking into the manner in which Mr Gandhi and Mrs Sonia Gandhi were made directors in the new company Young Indian. Also, how the entire loan of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), the company which owns the National Herald newspaper, which is worth Rs 90.21 crores, was being written off for a paltry Rs 50 lakhs once Young Indian came into existence. Earlier, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Kumar Bansal had also been questioned in the case. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also been called for questioning. She will appear before the ED once she recuperates from Covid-19. Sources said Mr Rahul Gandhi has written down his answers under Section 50 of the PMLA law. The ED is also looking at how the entire chain of AJL equity shares were taken over by Young Indian.

