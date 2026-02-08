Rahul, Priyanka to energize Congress in West Bengal

Last Updated on February 8, 2026 2:21 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter/ New Delhi

As the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 approach, all eyes are on how political heavyweights Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will shape the campaign not as direct threats to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, but as star power that could energise Congress and make the contest more interesting.

Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress (TMC) remain the dominant political force in West Bengal, confident of winning a large majority again and dismissing Congress as a serious factor in the race.

In this backdrop, the Congress has chosen to contest all 294 Assembly seats independently, breaking its decade-long seat-sharing arrangements with the Left Front.

While the party’s vote share in West Bengal has been marginal in recent elections, the leadership is betting that the public presence of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi will bring renewed attention and energy to its campaign.

Rahul Gandhi , Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a national face of Congress is expected to headline rallies and strategy meets across the state. His role this election is less about directly unseating Mamata Banerjee and more about amplifying Congress’s political narrative, keeping the party in public discourse, and connecting with voters who respect Congress’s legacy.

Even if he doesn’t pose a direct political threat to Mamata’s leadership, Rahul’s involvement helps frame the campaign around broader national issues like democratic rights and inclusive development — themes that resonate beyond immediate local politics.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s role in the campaign may be even more critical in injecting visibility and momentum. Known for her organisational energy and effective outreach in other states, Priyanka’s presence on the ground is expected to boost morale among Congress workers, attract media attention and draw crowds where local leadership alone might struggle to make an impact.

Her star appeal, particularly with women and youth voters, gives Congress a personality that can compete for headlines even in strong TMC bastions, making the campaign visually and emotionally more competitive without necessarily toppling the existing power structure.

Together, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi act as star campaigners who can do no real harm to Mamata Banerjee’s dominance, but importantly they can make the race more engaging.

Their presence ensures that Congress remains part of the election story, gives cadre a face to rally behind, and offers voters a recognisable national alternative to local narratives.

In essence, while Mamata Banerjee remains the central figure of West Bengal politics and likely favourite to retain power, the Gandhi siblings’ campaign offers Congress a chance to punch above its weight shifting conversations, energising supporters, and positioning the party as a noteworthy contender in a high-stakes state election.