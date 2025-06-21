Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP-RSS for Opposing English, Calls it a Tool of Empowerment

Staff Reporter /

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday, accusing them of systematically discouraging English education to keep India’s underprivileged from rising in society.

In a strongly-worded post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi described English not as a threat but as a means of liberation and empowerment. “English is not a dam, but a bridge. Not a shame, but a power. Not a chain, but a tool to break the chains,” he wrote, arguing that denying poor children access to English education was a deliberate move to prevent them from questioning authority, advancing economically, and asserting their equality.

Sharing a video along with his post, Gandhi said that leaders of the BJP and RSS, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, often publicly advocate the rejection of English in favour of Hindi. However, he pointed out the double standards within the right-wing ecosystem.

“Look at the children of BJP and RSS leaders—most go abroad, especially to England, for studies. Why? Because they want to secure powerful positions for themselves and deny those same opportunities to others,” Gandhi alleged. “They want to keep English education for their own, while shutting the doors of high-paying jobs, global platforms, and boardrooms on the rest.”

Gandhi positioned his message as part of a larger vision for inclusive growth and social justice, highlighting how language can become either a barrier or a ladder, depending on who controls access to it.

English and Mother Tongues: Both Are Tools for Growth

Clarifying his stance, Gandhi asserted that empowerment does not mean choosing English over native languages, but rather embracing both. He praised Indian languages for their cultural richness, depth of knowledge, and emotional connection, but insisted that English education must also be made universally accessible to ensure equal opportunity for all.

“Every Indian language has soul, knowledge, and culture, and we must treasure them. But at the same time, we must teach English to every child. That is how we will build an India that competes globally and uplifts every citizen, regardless of their background,” he added.

A Broader Political Narrative

Rahul Gandhi’s statement aligns with his broader political positioning of advocating for education, equality, and empowerment, especially for marginalized communities. His remarks come amid ongoing national debates around the medium of instruction in schools, the role of Hindi in administration, and regional aspirations for linguistic diversity.

While the RSS and some sections of the BJP have long promoted Hindi and other Indian languages as central to cultural identity, critics argue that this stance disproportionately harms students from poorer or rural backgrounds, who often lack access to quality English-medium education and thus struggle to compete in national and global job markets.

By linking the language debate to issues of power and privilege, Rahul Gandhi is making a clear pitch: language should be a bridge to opportunity, not a wall of exclusion.