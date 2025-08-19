Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Rahul Gandhi Faces Protests by BJP Workers During Voter Adhikar Yatra in Hisua, Bihar

Aug 19, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today faced stiff protests by BJP workers during his Voter Adhikar Yatra at Hisua in Nawada district. Today marks the third day of his Yatra in the state, which started from Sasaram. In Hisua, BJP workers staged demonstrations and raised slogans against the Congress leader. Mr. Gandhi is scheduled to address a public meeting today at Bhagat Singh Chowk in Nawada.

Last evening, he addressed a public gathering in Gaya, where he opposed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the Electoral Roll in Bihar and criticised the Election Commission of India over the exercise.

