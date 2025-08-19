Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Yamuna River Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi, Reaches 205.78 Meters

Aug 19, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi has risen above the danger mark of 205.33 meters, reaching 205.78 meters as of 11 AM this morning. According to official sources, the increase in water level is attributed to the discharge of water from the Hathinikund Barrage.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the residential area at the Yamuna Bazaar in New Delhi. Talking to the Media after her visit, Mrs Gupta said that there is no flood-like situation in the national capital and everything is under control.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Rahul Gandhi Faces Protests by BJP Workers During Voter Adhikar Yatra in Hisua, Bihar

Aug 19, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar Cabinet Cuts BPSC Preliminary Exam Fee to ₹100, Waives Fee for Main Exams

Aug 19, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra: Cloudburst in Nanded claims 8 lives, Hasnaal village almost submerged

Aug 19, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill gives liberty to  leaseholder to add other minerals in existing lease

20 August 2025 12:44 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

All 582 Passengers Rescued After Mumbai Monorail Breaks Down Amid Torrential Rain

20 August 2025 12:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of ‘Vote Theft’, Warns of Action if Comes to Power

20 August 2025 12:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
CAMPUS QAUMI AWAAZ

AMU Students Call Off Protest After Constructive Talks with Vice-Chancellor

19 August 2025 10:53 PM INDIAN AWAAZ 1 Comment
Click to listen highlighted text!