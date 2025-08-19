Yamuna River Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi, Reaches 205.78 Meters

AMN/ WEB DESK

The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi has risen above the danger mark of 205.33 meters, reaching 205.78 meters as of 11 AM this morning. According to official sources, the increase in water level is attributed to the discharge of water from the Hathinikund Barrage.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the residential area at the Yamuna Bazaar in New Delhi. Talking to the Media after her visit, Mrs Gupta said that there is no flood-like situation in the national capital and everything is under control.