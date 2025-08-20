J&K Meteorological Department Warns of Heavy Rains, Flash Floods and Landslides

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Jammu and Kashmir, the local Meteorological Department today issued a detailed weather forecast, cautioning residents about the likelihood of heavy rains and possible flash floods in the coming days. Akashvani Jammu Correspondent reports that as per the weather forecast, the weather from today to August 22 will remain generally hot and humid across the Union Territory, with brief spells of rain or thundershowers at a few places.

Isolated heavy showers are expected in Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Rajouri, Kathua and Samba on the night of August 22. The most significant weather activity is predicted between August 23 and 26, when light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected at many places, accompanied by heavy rainfall at select locations in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions. Areas likely to be impacted include Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, Anantnag and Kulgam, while moderate to intense showers are expected in Poonch, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar.

From August 27 to 30, the weather is expected to turn hot and humid again, with only brief spells of rain or thunder at some places. The weather department has warned of the possibility of intense downpours, cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, mudslides and shooting stones during the August 23-26 period.

People have been advised to stay away from rivers, streams, nallahs, loose structures and vulnerable areas, and exercise extreme caution. Travellers, tourists, and transporters have been strongly cautioned to plan journeys carefully, avoiding hilly roads during heavy showers. All concerned departments and the public are advised to follow the guidelines and take necessary precautions.