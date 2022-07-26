Rahul Gandhi detained during Congress protest against ED questioning of Sonia Gandhi

Staff Reporter

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other party MPs were detained by police at Vijay Chowk here on Tuesday after they staged a protest against Sonia Gandhi’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate. The former Congress president and the MPs had gathered at the Vijay Chowk to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan to draw the President’s attention to the alleged misuse of central agencies by the government, but were stopped by the police.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi today appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for her second round of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.