Rahmani30 Celebrates Success of Arsalaan Mallick in Türkiye Scholarships Programme

AMN / PATNA

Rahmani30 has announced that its student, Arshlaan Mallick, has successfully secured a position in the prestigious Türkiye Scholarships Programme. Arslaan has been accepted into the Bachelor of Medicine program at Aydın Adnan Menderes University, a testament to his hard work and dedication.

The Türkiye Scholarships Programme provides comprehensive support, covering airfare to and from Turkey, comfortable accommodation, full tuition fees, meals, and a monthly stipend of approximately INR 8,500. This generous scholarship enables students to focus on their studies without the burden of financial constraints.

We extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Zishan Siddiqui, MD, of Johns Hopkins Hospital USA, whose guidance and mentorship were instrumental in Arsalaan’s success. Dr. Siddiqui’s support has not only benefited Arsalaan but will continue to inspire many aspiring medical students at Rahmani30, with more expected to benefit from this program in the coming years.

The Türkiye Scholarships Programme is a highly competitive global initiative. Arsalaan’s achievement showcases both his determination and the nurturing environment at Rahmani30. Hazrat Amir Shariat Maulana Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani Sahib has personally congratulated Arshlaan and his family and team Rahmani30, emphasizing that hard work and perseverance can overcome any barriers.

As we celebrate this success, Rahmani30 reaffirms its commitment to empowering students to achieve their dreams and contribute to society as future leaders.