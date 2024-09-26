Kiren Rijiju highlights achievements of Ministry of Minority Affairs in first 100 days of new Government

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Minister of Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju briefed media about the significant achievements of the Ministries of Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs at a press conference held today in CGO Complex, New Delhi . Shri George Kurian, Minister of State for Minority Affairs was also present on the occasion .

Rijiju highlighted the following key accomplishments of the Ministry of Minority Affairs during the first 100 days of the Government :

Lok Samvardhan Parv:

Union Minister for Minority Affairs, inaugurated the ‘Lok Samvardhan Parv’ which was organized as part of the 100 days’ programme by NMDFC, of the Ministry of Minority Affairs. The Parv was organised to showcase the schemes, programmes and achievements of the Ministry and to highlight the activities undertaken in convergence with partner organisations and success stories under its various schemes. A Credit Plan of National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation (NMDFC) for extending credit of over Rs.1000 crores to over 2.5 lakhs beneficiaries during 2024-25 was also released by the Minister.

Signing of MOUs between National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation (NMDFC) and three Banks and state Skill Development Missions of three States:

MOUs between NMDFC and Indian Bank, Union Bank of India and Punjab Gramin Bank were signed for implementation of various schemes of NMDFC through these banks. This would facilitate in extending loans in the un represented areas.

Announcement of package for Laddakh and interaction with beneficiaries of NMDFC:

In the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Minister for Minority Affairs, participated in a Beneficiary Interaction Programme held in Kargil on 14 th July, 2024. Organized by the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Finance Corporation (JKLFC) in collaboration with the National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC).

July, 2024. Organized by the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Finance Corporation (JKLFC) in collaboration with the National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC). The programme highlighted a strong commitment to fostering socio-economic development of Minority communities through financial assistance and support.

The sanction of Rs. 10 crore was announced to the Sindhu Infrastructure Development Corporation (SIDCO) and Rs. 21.00 crores to JKLFC for the financial year 2024-25.

Launch of PM VIKAS:

“Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan” (PM VIKAS) is an integrated scheme of the Ministry of Minority Affairs converging its five erstwhile schemes namely Seekho aur Kamao, USTTAD, Nai Manzil, Nai Roshni, and Hamari Dharohar. The PM VIKAS scheme aims towards socio-economic upliftment of minorities through various initiatives, including:

Providing skill development training in courses covering both modern and traditional job roles. Organizing capacity-building workshops for artisans. Preserving the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of minority communities. Promoting minority women’s leadership and entrepreneurship. Educational support to minority youth through National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Addressing infrastructure needs in convergence with the Ministry’s PMJVK scheme.



Additionally, the scheme will facilitate credit linkages by connecting beneficiaries with loan programs offered by the National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation (NMDFC). Beneficiaries would also be supported for market linkages through EPCH (Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts) to enhance their livelihood.

Launch of Haj Suvidha App:

A game changer in Haj Management during Haj-2024. Provides the pilgrims access to training content, accommodation and flight details, baggage information, an emergency helpline (SOS), grievance redressal, feedback, language translation, and miscellaneous information and services related to the pilgrimage and also facilitates better coordination and control of the pilgrims by the Indian administration in KSA. Has been a great enabler in better grievance redressal and dissemination of information, and also for a more cohesive response mechanism from the administration. The application process from aspiring pilgrims has also been onboarded onto the App for Haj-2025, thereby taking another important step towards the objective making the App an end to end digital solution for the pilgrims. A bilateral visit to Saudi Arabia is proposed to improve coordination and cooperation between the authorities in India and Saudi Arabia w.r.t. Haj administration.

Preparation of Operational Manual for conducting of Urs for Durgah Khawaja Saheb, Ajmer:

Urs of Khawaja Moin ud din Chishti, a complex logistics event, organised and made successful by the close coordination of the Durgah Committee, the District Administration, the various religious functionaries and the general Public.

Urs provides a major boost to the economy of Ajmer and benefits the Small and Medium businesses and generating income and employment. For the first time, an Operational Manual to codify and standardize the conduct of Urs of Khawaja Moin-ud-din Chishti has been made, to ensure a smooth and satisfactory experience for the countless pilgrims who throng Ajmer during Urs.

Usage of Digital Technology for facilitating pilgrims in various aspects of Durgah Khawaja Saheb, Ajmer:

Ministry of Minority Affairs has also developed a DKS Suvidha Mobile App & a Web portal for Durgah Khawaja Saheb.

This Web Portal and Mobile Application shall allow pilgrims from far flung corners of the Country unable to visit Ajmer to participate in the activities of the Durgah and feel the warmth and blessings of the Khawaja Gharib Nawaz.

Launch of Jiyo Parsi Web Portal:

The “Jiyo Parsi Scheme Portal” was launched by Minister of Minority Affairs on 13th August, 2024.

The Portal would enable them to apply online, check the status of their application and to receive the financial assistance online through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

Adopting circuit based approach targeting minorities within minorities:

MoMA is adopting a circuit-based approach for growth of minorities within minorities especially Parsis, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs. For the same, the projects have been undertaken and sanctioned for Buddhist community and for Jain, Sikh and Parsi Communities across States/UTs such as Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra amounting to Rs.401.37 Crore.

Aanganwadi to Artificial Intelligence:

PMJVK has also enhanced its approach in terms of sanctioning of projects. Now the Scheme, apart from civil infrastructure, has also brought digital infrastructure under its purview. As part of this, with continued financial support for Aanganwadi centres, MoMA takes an instrumental initiative under its PMJVK to grant 100% finance for boosting AI through 5G & Cyber Security labs at NIT Jalandhar ensuring trained workforce for digital India.

Integration with Gati Shakti Portal:

These 100 days have also been focussed towards strengthening of the existing ecosystem through digitized Scheme processes and evaluation mechanisms. Under PMJVK, to ensure optimum utilisation of funds, MoMA has initiated use of PM GatiShakti portal to include needy areas under the scheme. This will add in ensuring zero overlaping of efforts and identify the areas of implementation.

The Scheme is also working towards strengthening of on-ground monitoring of infrastructure assets as it has taken a stride in geo-tagging of all its infrastructure units across States/UTs on BHUVAN Portal of ISRO / NRSC in addition to presence of these units on PM GatiShakti portal. In continuation of digitization initiative, new PMJVK web-portal for overall digitised approval processes is also being developed.

Bhashini technology adaptation for a minority language:

The Ministry of Minority Affairs has successfully integrated the BHASHINI initiative into its official website, minorityaffairs.gov.in. By incorporating Web Translation of BHASINI platform, the ministry aims to provide multilingual access to its services and information, ensuring that citizens from diverse linguistic backgrounds can easily navigate and engage with government programs. This implementation underscores the government’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and enabling equal access to resources for all communities.