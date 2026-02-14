Rahmani30 Announces Phase 1 Results of All-India Entrance Test 2026

Last Updated on February 14, 2026 11:42 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Patna

Rahmani30 has officially declared the Phase 1 results of its All-India Entrance Test for Admissions 2026. The examination was conducted successfully on January 4, 2026, across multiple centres nationwide.

The entrance test witnessed strong participation from students across India. The examination process was carried out with strict adherence to transparency and academic integrity. A dedicated evaluation team undertook detailed scrutiny of OMR sheets to ensure accuracy in result preparation. In certain cases where candidate details were incomplete, additional verification measures were adopted to ensure that no deserving student was left unaccounted for. The remaining results are being processed and will be released shortly.

The examination was open to students of Class 7, 8, and 10 seeking admission to Classes 8, 9, and 11 respectively. Additionally, eligible Class 9 students from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan appeared for admission to Class 10. The assessment covered Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, English, Islamic Studies, and Mental Ability to ensure a comprehensive evaluation.

Founded by Hazrat Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani (RA), Rahmani30 continues its mission under the guidance of Hazrat Maulana Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani, Ameer-e-Shariat of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal. The program prepares students for national-level competitive examinations including IIT-JEE, NEET, CA, CS, CMA, CLAT, and NDA, and has established a consistent record of academic excellence and community service.

On the occasion, Hazrat Ameer-e-Shariat Maulana Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani extended his congratulations to the successful candidates and offered prayers for their continued success. He also acknowledged the guidance and support of Shri Abhayanand, Former DGP of Bihar and Academic Head, for his continued mentorship.

Students may check their results using their roll number on the official website: www.rahmanimission.org. Further admission instructions will be communicated through SMS, email, the official WhatsApp channel, and the website.