The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

PRESS RELEASE

Rahmani30 Announces Phase 1 Results of All-India Entrance Test 2026

Feb 14, 2026

Last Updated on February 14, 2026 11:42 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

 Patna

Rahmani30 has officially declared the Phase 1 results of its All-India Entrance Test for Admissions 2026. The examination was conducted successfully on January 4, 2026, across multiple centres nationwide.

The entrance test witnessed strong participation from students across India. The examination process was carried out with strict adherence to transparency and academic integrity. A dedicated evaluation team undertook detailed scrutiny of OMR sheets to ensure accuracy in result preparation. In certain cases where candidate details were incomplete, additional verification measures were adopted to ensure that no deserving student was left unaccounted for. The remaining results are being processed and will be released shortly.

The examination was open to students of Class 7, 8, and 10 seeking admission to Classes 8, 9, and 11 respectively. Additionally, eligible Class 9 students from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan appeared for admission to Class 10. The assessment covered Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, English, Islamic Studies, and Mental Ability to ensure a comprehensive evaluation.

Founded by Hazrat Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani (RA), Rahmani30 continues its mission under the guidance of Hazrat Maulana Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani, Ameer-e-Shariat of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal. The program prepares students for national-level competitive examinations including IIT-JEE, NEET, CA, CS, CMA, CLAT, and NDA, and has established a consistent record of academic excellence and community service.

On the occasion, Hazrat Ameer-e-Shariat Maulana Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani extended his congratulations to the successful candidates and offered prayers for their continued success. He also acknowledged the guidance and support of Shri Abhayanand, Former DGP of Bihar and Academic Head, for his continued mentorship.

Students may check their results using their roll number on the official website: www.rahmanimission.org. Further admission instructions will be communicated through SMS, email, the official WhatsApp channel, and the website.

Related Post

PRESS RELEASE PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Air India unveils first flagship Maharaja Lounge at Delhi International Airport

Feb 12, 2026
PRESS RELEASE PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Over 1850 cyclists take to road at 1st Edition of  HCL Cyclothon Bengaluru

Feb 9, 2026
PRESS RELEASE

New Green Lawn School wins 14th Noida Basant Mahotsav trophy

Feb 6, 2026

You missed

HINDI SECTION

विश्व कप 2026: आज भारत-पाकिस्तान का हाई वोल्टेज मैच

15 February 2026 1:17 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

World Cup 2026: High-Voltage India-Pakistan Clash Today

15 February 2026 1:15 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

Assam: PM Inaugurates Major Infra and Connectivity Projects Worth ₹5,450 Crore

15 February 2026 1:08 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

فروری14 کی خاص خاص خبریں

15 February 2026 12:54 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments