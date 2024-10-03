Rahmani 30 student Md Ali Mumtaz clears prestigious ISI-Kolkata competitive examination

Patna

Rahmani30 student Muhammad Ali Mumtaz (Patna), has waved the flag of success by securing admission to the Bachelor of Statistical Data Science (Honors) program at ISI Kolkata. In the same year, Tabish Raza (Giridih, Jharkhand) was selected for the prestigious Bachelor of Statistical Data Science (Honors) program at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) Delhi.

Notably, Ali Mumtaz is the only Muslim student this year to achieve this honor at ISI Kolkata, while Tabish Raza is the sole Muslim student at the ISI Delhi branch. It is worth mentioning that this institution is renowned globally for its high standards., and its selection process is considered more challenging than the IITs. Achieving a place in the ISI is a testament to Ali Mumtaz’s immense determination, talent, and hard work, and shows that with determination and courage any difficult goal can be achieved.

Hazrat Ameer e Shariat Maulana Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Ali Mumtaz and his family. He praised the immense support of Ali Mumtaz’s father, Mumtaz Ali, who is a Small Stationary Shopkeeper, and mother, Sofiya Afroz, who handles household responsibilities. He also highlighted the importance of this remarkable achievement, which proves that anyone can achieve great goals with hard work and determination, irrespective of their background.

ISI Kolkata, established in 1931, is India’s premier institute for research and education in statistics, mathematics, and computer science. The institute has produced many distinguished minds, such as Sandeep Junia, who is well-known in stochastic modeling and financial engineering; Min Shah, an economist and professor at UCLA; and Tappan Kumar Naik, a leader in Bayesian statistics. These honorees show that students from all backgrounds can achieve excellence through hard work and academic pursuit.

Rahmani 30 has crossed the impressive milestone of 4% representation from the Muslim community in ISI Kolkata, a remarkable achievement considering the limited number of seats and fierce competition. This achievement reflects our commitment to develop the skills of students from disadvantaged backgrounds and make them competitive at the highest level. We believe that institutions like ISI Kolkata should not be the dream of a lucky few, but should inspire young people from all backgrounds to dream big and achieve greatness.

Ali Mumtaz’s success is not just an individual’s success but a testament to the potential of every student, irrespective of their socio-economic background. It is a powerful message that with the right guidance, education, and determination, even students from weaker backgrounds can hope to join these prestigious institutions and make a name for themselves in the world.

This achievement reflects the high quality training, hard work, and cooperation of Rahmani 30. It reinforces our commitment to provide our students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to achieve academic success. Maulana Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani Sahib praised the team of Rahmani 30 and appealed to the community to guide and motivate their children to excel in the field of education, assuring them that in prestigious institutes like ISI Kolkata Success is possible for everyone.

Press Release 03 Oct 2024