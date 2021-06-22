Quick vaccination key to open economy: Dr V K Paul

AMN / NEW DELHI

Member NITI Aayog, Dr. V. K. Paul has said quick Vaccination is key to open the economy and go back to normal. Dr Paul has informed that India has administered nearly 86 lakh vaccine doses, on the first day, yesterday, when the Revised Guidelines for COVID Vaccination came into force.

Speaking to DD News, he said that the day one vaccination figures demonstrate India’s ability to carry out vaccination on large scale for days and weeks together. He said this was possible because of planning and coordination between Central and state governments and taking up the task work on mission mode.

Dr. Paul reminded that a third wave can be stopped if COVID Appropriate Behaviour is followed by all and majority of people get vaccinated. He said, there are many countries that followed COVID appropriate behaviour strctly, prevented even the second wave. Dr Paul said Vaccines are saving lives and now is the best time to take the vaccine. He also pointed out the decision to vaccinate health workers on priority basis has protected them during the second wave.