Qatar court gives 8 Indian Navy veterans sixty days to appeal against their prison terms

AMN /NEW DELHI

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the legal team of eight jailed former Indian Navy personnel has been given 60 days to appeal against the ruling by Qatar’s Court of Appeal.

In response to a question during a media briefing in New Delhi today, MEA spokesperson Jaiswal said, the Ministry is in touch with the family members of these Indians and also in touch with the legal team. He said it is for the legal team to decide the next course of action in the matter.


Mr Jaiswal said that last month, the Court of Appeal in Qatar commuted the death sentence handed down to the Indians and sentenced them to prison for varying durations.


The MEA also informed that New Delhi is closely monitoring the ‘unfolding situation’ in the Red Sea.  MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Indian navy ships are patrolling in the area and they are keeping a watch on Indian ships there. He emphasised India’s commitment to the freedom of navigation and the free movement of commercial shipping.

