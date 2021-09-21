Putin’s United Russia Party wins parliamentary majority despite unease over living standards

WEB DESK

Ruling United Russia party, which supports President Vladimir Putin, has won a bigger than expected parliamentary majority despite unease over living standards. With over 99 per cent of ballots counted, the Central Election Commission said United Russia has won nearly 50 per cent of the vote, with its nearest rival, the Communist Party, taking just under 19 per cent.

The scale of the victory means United Russia will have more than two-thirds of deputies in the 450-seat State Duma lower house of parliament. This will enable it to continue to push through laws without having to rely on other parties.