Canada resumes flights to India under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement

WEB DESK

Air Canada has resumed operations to India after a long suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Responding to a passenger’s query on Twitter, Canada’s largest airline confirmed the development.

Air Canada operations to India are taking place under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement that India has signed with Canada and other 27 countries. Air Canada Website reads that the Passengers who plan to travel to Canada should carry an RT-PCR test that must be taken 18 hours before departure from Testing Centre and Lounge across from Terminal 3 Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.