International Monetary puts on hold funds to Afghanistan amid rising uncertainty

WEB DESK

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has put on hold funds to Afghanistan amid the rising uncertainty in the country. These developments came after IMF recently announced a 650 billion US Dollars Special Drawing Rights (SDR) allocation for member countries, but Afghanistan at the moment will not be allowed to access these funds.

IMF Spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday at a press conference that Afghanistan will not have access to this grant because of the uncertainty over Afghanistan’s Government. As a result, the IMF programme there has been put on hold. Mr Rice also said that IMF is deeply concerned about the difficult economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. Moreover, the International Monetary Fund and World Bank have also stopped loans and the Financial Action Task Force warned its 39 member nations to block Taliban assets.