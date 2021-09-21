India reports 11.8% jumps in cyber crime in 2020: NCRB data
Early trends show Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal party losing some seats in Atlantic Canada

Published On:

WEB DESK

In Canada, early trends show Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal party losing some seats in Atlantic Canada, the first region of the country to report national election results yesterday. In the first set of results, Liberals were leading in 23 of 32 Parliamentary districts, called ridings, in the four Atlantic provinces. The party had won 27 seats in the previous election. The Atlantic region has been a stronghold of the Liberal party for the last two elections and with the party further losing ground there, Justin Trudeau may struggle to form a majority government.

While 170 seats are required for a majority, Liberals have so far won 47 seats while Opposition Conservatives have won 22 seats as the counting is underway.

Mr Trudeau is expecting to retain power by gaining a simple majority as he heads a minority government which is dependent on the support of other parties to get legislation passed. He has called the Parliamentary Elections two years early in hopes of securing a majority.

