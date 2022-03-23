Pushkar Singh Dhami sworn in as Uttarakhand Chief Minister for second term

AMN / DEHRADUN

Uttarakhand, Governor Gurmeet Singh administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for a second term in a grand ceremony in Dehradun today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Pushkar Singh Dhami on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. In a tweet, Mr Modi said Uttarakhand has made rapid progress in every field in the last five years.

Along with Mr. Dhami, 8 of his cabinet colleagues were also administered oath by the Governor. They include Satpal Maharaj, Ganesh Joshi, Prem Chand Aggarwal, Dhan Singh Rawat, Subodh Uniyal, Rekha Arya, Chandan Ram Das, and Saurabh Bahuguna.

The grand ceremony was attended by many senior leaders and functionaries of the party including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda, state party in-charge Pralhad Joshi, BJP party General secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states including Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, UP’s newly elected CM Yogi Aadityanath, Haryana’s CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Tripura’s CM Biplab Kumar Deb, Gujarat’s CM Bhupendra Patel, Goa’s second term CM Pramod Sawant among others. The Prime Minister left for Delhi immediately after the ceremony.

Around 20 thousand people attended the ceremony today. Mr. Dhami will be the 12th Chief Minister of the state. This is the first time in the 22-year-old history of the state that a party has come back to power.

In the new Dhami Cabinet, Mr. Prem Chand Aggarwal was the speaker in the last legislative Assembly, while Chandan Ram Das and Saurabh Bahuguna are the new faces in the cabinet. All other cabinet Ministers have been repeated.

The oath-taking ceremony of the Dhami cabinet was witnessed across the state through live streaming.