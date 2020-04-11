Punjab CM Amarinder recommends extension of lockdown

AMN

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today recommended extension of the national lockdown by at least a fortnight, while suggesting a slew of health and relief measures to the people in the state’s COVID-19 battle.

Participating in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Video Conference with all the Chief Ministers, Captain Amarinder sought a Special Risk Insurance for all government employees, including police personnel, sanitation workers who are working day and night to help common man in these trying times.

Chief Minister also requested Rs 500 crore for quick upgradation of infrastructure of government hospitals in the state, He also called for speedy approval, on priority basis, by the Centre to the state’s proposal for Rs 550 crore project to set up an Advanced Centre for Virology.

CM also urged Centre to defer recovery, and waiver of interest and penalties, on industrial loans for six months. He also asked the Centre to think of some innovative solutions for Relief to Daily Wage Workers and Industrial Labour either through ESIC funds or under MNREGA. He also suggested the village Panchayats and Municipalities may be allowed to utilize the 14th Finance Commission Grants for emergency relief including food and medicines for the poor and needy.

Referring to the harvesting and procurement operations set to begin in Punjab next week, Chief Minister demanded bonus for farmers as a incentive for delayed procurement of wheat. He also called for quicker movement of food grains lying in FCI godowns in Punjab, along with waiver of three months’ interest on crop loans and deferment of recovery of crops loans by commercial banks.

Thanking the Centre for releasing substantial funds since the last meeting, Captain Amarinder also stressed the need for early release of pending arrears of GST on priority to help the state.