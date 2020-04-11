Latest News

3,76,976 people recovered from coronavirus
643 patients recovered in India so far
Corona crisis: Death toll rises to 1,02,774 worldwide
Spain records 17-day low in daily Covid 19 deaths
COVID 19: No community transmission in India yet
USA: Coronavirus pandemic claims 18,763 lives
UK:Coronavirus vaccine could be ready in September,says scientist
Apple and Google phones to reveal if you’ve been near someone who has coronavirus
Over 2,000 deaths in 24 hours in US
इंडियन आवाज़     11 Apr 2020 05:06:35      انڈین آواز
Punjab CM Amarinder recommends extension of lockdown

Leave a comment
Published On:

AMN
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today recommended extension of the national lockdown by at least a fortnight, while suggesting a slew of health and relief measures to the people in the state’s COVID-19 battle.

Participating in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Video Conference with all the Chief Ministers, Captain Amarinder sought a Special Risk Insurance for all government employees, including police personnel, sanitation workers who are working day and night to help common man in these trying times.

Chief Minister also requested Rs 500 crore for quick upgradation of infrastructure of government hospitals in the state, He also called for speedy approval, on priority basis, by the Centre to the state’s proposal for Rs 550 crore project to set up an Advanced Centre for Virology.

CM also urged Centre to defer recovery, and waiver of interest and penalties, on industrial loans for six months. He also asked the Centre to think of some innovative solutions for Relief to Daily Wage Workers and Industrial Labour either through ESIC funds or under MNREGA. He also suggested the village Panchayats and Municipalities may be allowed to utilize the 14th Finance Commission Grants for emergency relief including food and medicines for the poor and needy.

Referring to the harvesting and procurement operations set to begin in Punjab next week, Chief Minister demanded bonus for farmers as a incentive for delayed procurement of wheat. He also called for quicker movement of food grains lying in FCI godowns in Punjab, along with waiver of three months’ interest on crop loans and deferment of recovery of crops loans by commercial banks.

Thanking the Centre for releasing substantial funds since the last meeting, Captain Amarinder also stressed the need for early release of pending arrears of GST on priority to help the state.

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

“I am sorry Sir, this time your vision has failed”- Kamal Hassan to PM Modi

“I am sorry Sir, this time your vision has failed”- Kamal Hassan to PM Modi

Syed Ali Mujtaba / Chennai Tamil actor turned politician Kamal Hassan has written a long letter to the Prim ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

