Telangana: Wearing masks compulsory for people

AMN

Telangana Government has made wearing of face masks compulsory for people whenever they step out of their homes. People in closed spaces and while talking to others should also wear the masks. The State Health department has d its earlier advisory on wearing masks.

Earlier, the state advised only sick people to wear the mask. The fresh orders noted that the studies in Japan have shown that wearing masks slowed the spread of coronavirus. Further, the government said the revision of advice is based on the learning that a large number of infected people are asymptomatic and do not show any symptoms, but they are still carriers of the infection and can infect others.

It pointed out that coronavirus infection spreads through droplets released while sneezing, coughing and talking. The department recommended homemade cotton double-layer reusable masks as the first line of protection.

Meanwhile, 16 more people tested positive for Corona Virus taking the total Covid-19 cases in the state to 487. It may be recalled that 45 people recovered from Covid-19 while 12 succumbed to it.