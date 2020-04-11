Latest News

3,76,976 people recovered from coronavirus
643 patients recovered in India so far
Corona crisis: Death toll rises to 1,02,774 worldwide
Spain records 17-day low in daily Covid 19 deaths
COVID 19: No community transmission in India yet
USA: Coronavirus pandemic claims 18,763 lives
UK:Coronavirus vaccine could be ready in September,says scientist
Apple and Google phones to reveal if you’ve been near someone who has coronavirus
Over 2,000 deaths in 24 hours in US
इंडियन आवाज़     11 Apr 2020 05:06:41      انڈین آواز
Telangana: Wearing masks compulsory for people

Published On:

AMN

Telangana Government has made wearing of face masks compulsory for people whenever they step out of their homes. People in closed spaces and while talking to others should also wear the masks. The State Health department has d its earlier advisory on wearing masks.

Earlier, the state advised only sick people to wear the mask. The fresh orders noted that the studies in Japan have shown that wearing masks slowed the spread of coronavirus. Further, the government said the revision of advice is based on the learning that a large number of infected people are asymptomatic and do not show any symptoms, but they are still carriers of the infection and can infect others.

It pointed out that coronavirus infection spreads through droplets released while sneezing, coughing and talking. The department recommended homemade cotton double-layer reusable masks as the first line of protection.

Meanwhile, 16 more people tested positive for Corona Virus taking the total Covid-19 cases in the state to 487. It may be recalled that 45 people recovered from Covid-19 while 12 succumbed to it.

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

“I am sorry Sir, this time your vision has failed”- Kamal Hassan to PM Modi

Syed Ali Mujtaba / Chennai Tamil actor turned politician Kamal Hassan has written a long letter to the Prim ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

