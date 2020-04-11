92 new cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra

AMN

The number of corona virus cases in Maharashtra reached to 1,666 with 92 more persons testing positive. As many as 72 new patients were found in Mumbai alone. The number of patients who recovered and were discharged from hospital is 188.

While State Government has initiated many measures, people are contributing as well to fight corona virus. Positively, 25 corona virus affected people from one single family recovered in Sangli district. A total of 33,093 persons have been tested in Maharashtra so far. 38,927 persons are in home quarantine and 4,738 in institutional quarantine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with Chief Ministers of all states along with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray via video conference, to take their feedback on whether the 21-nation-wide lockdown be extended beyond April 14 to stem the tide of the infections