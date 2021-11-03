Punjab: Captain Amarinder Singh quits Congress; forms new party

AMN / WEB DESK

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday resigned from the Congress and announced new political party, Punjab Lok Congress. He had resigned in September as the chief minister following months of rift with Congress Punjab chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

“I have today sent my resignation to @INCIndia President Ms Sonia Gandhi ji, listing my reasons for the resignation. ‘Punjab Lok Congress’ is the name of the new party. The registration is pending approval with the @ECISVEEP. The party symbol will be approved later,” Amarinder Singh said on Twitter.

In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, Singh said Sidhu’s only claim to fame was that he would abuse him and his government. “He was patronised by Rahul and Priyanka, while you chose to turn a blind eye to shenanigans of this gentleman who was aided and abetted by Harish Rawat, perhaps most dubious individual,” the former chief minister said.