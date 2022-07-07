FreeCurrencyRates.com

PT Usha, Ilaiyaraaja among 4 nominated to Rajya Sabha; PM praises the nominees

Legendary athlete P T Usha and music maestro Ilaiyaraaja were among prominent personalities nominated to Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Philanthropist and administrator of the Dharmasthala temple Veerendra Heggade and noted screen writer V Vijayendra Prasad were also nominated to the Upper House of Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated V. Vijayendra Prasad Garu, Veerendra Heggade, Ilaiyaraaja and PT Usha for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha. In a series of tweets today, the Prime Minister said, V. Vijayendra Prasad Garu is associated with the creative world for decades and his works showcase India’s glorious culture and have made a mark globally. On the contribution of Veerendra Heggade, Mr. Modi said, Veerendra Heggade is at the forefront of outstanding community service and he will certainly enrich Parliamentary proceedings. Lauding the creative genius of Ilaiyaraaja, the Prime Minister said, Ilaiyaraaja has enthralled people across generations and his works beautifully reflect many emotions. About PT Usha, Mr. Modi said, she is an inspiration for every Indian and her accomplishments in sports are widely known. He praised, PT Usha saying that her work to mentor budding athletes over the last several years is commendable. 

