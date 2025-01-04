The Indian Awaaz

Protests Continue Over Union Carbide’s Hazardous Waste Burning in Pithampur

Jan 5, 2025
AMN

Despite the assurances of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, protests are continuing against the burning of Union Carbide’s hazardous waste in Pithampur of Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh. Some people pelted stones at the gate of Ramki Enviro Industries located in Pithampur Industrial Area on Saturday. The waste will be burnt in this industry.

At the same time, Deputy Tehsildar Anita Baretha, who was present on the spot, has assured that the waste has not been unloaded nor is there any preparation for burning it. Therefore, people should believe in the administration.

