Protests continue against military government in Myanmar

Myanmar continue to witness protests since the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi was removed by the military on 1st of February. During the last three days, the scale and intensity of the protests has increased.

It was the third consecutive day of protests in Myanmar. The protest has spread to new areas in the country. Protests are taking place from Yangon to Karen State, from the coastal city of Dawei in Tanintharyi region to Kachin state capital Myitkyina, among others.

Today the number of anti-government protesters was much bigger than the numbers on Sunday. People across Myanmar are demanding removal of the military government and release of detained leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi.

In the largest city of the country Yangon, saffron robed monks marched with workers and students to protest against the military rule. The protests are reported to be the biggest since the Saffron Revolution of 2007 led by the Buddhist monks.

Apart from monks, students, nurses and doctors, teachers and government employees at some places have also been taking part in the protests as part of civil disobedience movement against the military government.

Police used water cannons to disperse the protestors at the capital city of Naypyidaw today but there have been no clashes or violent incidents in the country till today.