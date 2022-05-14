Protesters demand arrest of former Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa

AMN / WEB DESK

Demonstrators in Sri Lanka, who were attacked earlier this week by government loyalists, have demanded the arrest of ex-PM Mahinda Rajapaksa for allegedly instigating the attack against them. Earlier on Monday, a group of protesters, calling for the resignation of the Rajapaksas, was attacked, triggering nationwide violence. The escalating tensions also paved way for the resignation of Mahinda Rajapaksa and prompted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to consider the annulment of the Executive Presidency.

On Friday, a small group of protesters camped outside the official PM residence of Ranil Wickremesinghe, demanding that Mahinda Rajapaksa should be detained. According to AP, the group comprised 10 residents who proclaimed that they don’t trust Wickremesinghe, a former five-time Prime Minister because of his closeness to the Rajapaksas. “If he is truly on the side of the people, he should have Mahinda Rajapaksa arrested,” a 43-year-old teacher and protester Wimal Jayasuriya said, adding, “If he doesn’t arrest him, then he has to get ready to go.”

A personal complaint has been lodged before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court by a lawyer requesting to direct the Crime Investigation Department to immediately arrest seven persons, including former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The complaint is in connection with a case of conspiracy to commit criminal intimidation and aiding and abetting to attack a peaceful protest in front of the Temple Trees and Galle Face.

According to media reports, former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, MPs Johnston Fernando, Sanjeewa Edirimanne, Sanath Nishantha and Moratuwa Municipal Council Chairman Saman Lal Fernando, Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon and IGP Chandana Wickremeratne were named as defendants in the petition.

On other hand, United National Party Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardene said yesterday, the new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will not form a UNP Government, but an interim government which comprises all parties in Parliament, to save the nation.

He said, Sri Lanka’s economy is in a grave situation with foreign reserves having gone down to the lowest in history. Mr. Wijewardene said, it is essential to resolve this crisis and ease the burden on the people.