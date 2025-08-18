Prof Rizvi Assumes Charge as Registrar of Patliputra University, Sets High Academic Goals

A Z NAWAB / Patna

Professor Abubakar Rizvi officially assumed charge as the Registrar of Patliputra University on Monday, expressing a firm commitment to elevate the university to new academic heights. Speaking to the media, he emphasized that improving the educational environment will be his topmost priority, as quality education is essential for shaping lives.

Professor Rizvi stated that the university would leave no stone unturned in its efforts to enhance academic standards. He added that achieving success in life is not possible without education, and it is a collective responsibility to ensure its improvement.

Focus on Development and Coordination

He highlighted that under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Professor Upendra Singh, efforts will be made to give the university a distinct identity. Drawing from his previous experience of working closely with the Vice Chancellor at TPS College, Prof. Rizvi stressed the importance of effective coordination and teamwork.

He further mentioned that the establishment of postgraduate (PG) courses is among his key priorities and that a positive and collaborative work culture will be fostered within the university. On his first day, he held a meeting with all university officials and staff, where a joint resolution was made to work with unity and dedication.

Academic Journey and Achievements

Prof. Rizvi began his academic journey in Kishanganj, where he topped the district. He later pursued higher education in the Department of Urdu at Patna University, securing top ranks. He cleared the UGC-NET and spent nearly ten years teaching postgraduate students at Patna University.

In 2003, he joined the Department of Urdu at Mithila University through the University Service Commission and later moved to TPS College, where he served for around twenty years. During this time, he also held significant administrative positions such as Head of Department, Examination Controller, and Proctor, demonstrating his leadership capabilities.

Literary Contributions

Apart from his academic and administrative achievements, Prof. Rizvi is a renowned Urdu critic, fiction writer, and author of several books. His intellectual contributions have long benefitted generations of Urdu students and scholars, and his appointment as Registrar is being widely seen as a step forward for academic excellence at Patliputra University.

A stream of well-wishers, including Professor Dr. Aftab Aslam, Nawab Atiq-ul-Zaman, Professor Saad Bin Hamid, and others, have extended their congratulations on his new role. His appointment has sparked optimism across university circles, with hopes pinned on his vision and leadership to guide the university toward greater academic achievement.

About Patliputra University

Patliputra University, Patna was established on 18th March, 2018, by the order of the Government of Bihar. All the colleges of Patna and Nalanda districts, Bihar fall under the jurisdiction of the Patliputra University except those attached to the Patna University.

The University has control over 25 constituent colleges, two government girls colleges, three minority colleges and a number of affiliated colleges. Many of these colleges are running university-approved post-graduate centres in various subjects besides skill-oriented courses in vocational and technical/professional areas. These affiliated units are governed by their governing local bodies and duly constituted management board approved by the university.