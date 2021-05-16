Production of SPUTNIK V vaccine will commence soon in India: Russian Ambassador

WEB DESK

Russian Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev has said that production of SPUTNIK V vaccine will commence soon in India and the capacity will be gradually scaled up to nearly 850 million doses per year.

Speaking to media after arrival of the second consignment of the Russian COVID vaccine in India today, Mr. Kudashev informed that their are plans to introduce the single dose Russian Vaccine SPUTNIK LITE in the country very soon.

The Russian Ambassador expressed happiness that the Indo-Russia joint fight against COVID19, which he said, is one of the vital areas of our bilateral cooperation nowadays, has firmly stood on rails & is moving forward.

Speaking about the Russian Vaccine, he said that its efficacy is well-known in the world. Mr. Kudashev said, SPUTNIK V has been successfully used to vaccinate people in Russia since 2nd half of last year.

He stated that the Russian specialists have declared it to be effective against new COVID-19 strains as well.