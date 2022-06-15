Production of fuel more than sufficient to take care of any demand surge: Government

AMN / NEW DELHI

The government has said that the production of Petrol and Diesel in the country is more than sufficient to take care of any demand surge.

Referring to the speculation of supply constraints of Petrol and Diesel by the Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry in a statement today said that at specific locations in some states, there has been a significant increase in demand for Petrol and Diesel, with an increase being as high as 50 percent during the first half of June this year over the corresponding period of last year. It said, this unprecedented growth has created some temporary logistics issues at the local level.

Oil companies have geared up to tackle these issues by increasing the stocks at the depots and terminals.

The Ministry said, these companies are ensuring that sufficient supplies of Petrol and Diesel are available to cater to this extra demand, and they are committed to fulfilling the energy needs of the nation.