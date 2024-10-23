Priyanka Gandhi files nomination for Wayanad Lok Sabha by poll

If Priyanka Gandhi wins from Wayanad, she will be the third person from the Gandhi family to enter Parliament. The bypoll in Wayanad is scheduled to be held on November 13.

AMN / WAYANAD

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi today filed her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala on Wednesday marking her debut in electoral politics.

She filed the nomination papers in the presence of her mother and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, her brother and party leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah among other leaders.

Earlier, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra officially signed her nomination papers in the presence of local leaders.

Ahead of her nomination, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi held a roadshow from Kalpetta Bus Stand.

“You stood with my brother when the whole world was turning its back against him… You gave him your strength and courage to keep fighting… My whole family will always remain indebted and grateful to you…”b said Priyanka while addressing a public rally in Wayanad.

She said, ” I know he had to leave you and I promise that I will only strengthen the bond between you and him… He has explained to me the large issues you are facing… My brother has explained to me the struggles you face. I want to come to your house and understand straight from you what your issues are and how we can tackle them…”

Priyanka said it has been 35 years since she has been campaigning for different elections and this is the first time that she was campaigning for herself.

Rahul Gandhi also addressed the people.

Priyanka then filed her nomination papers to the district collector’s office at Kalpetta where her family, including husband Robert Vadra and son, and Congress leaders were present.

The Wayanad seat was vacated by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi who retained the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Constituency.

Gandhi is up against BJP candidate Navya Haridas and Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) nominee Sathyan Mokeri.

The BJP nominee told reporters “We are getting a very positive response from the public. We started the campaign three days back with a roadshow. Not only the BJP workers but the other public is also welcoming.”

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar said Rahul Gandhi fooled them once but the people will not be fooled again.