Feb 6, 2025
Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini named Aga Khan V after father’s death

Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini has been named the new Aga Khan, the spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims, following the death of his father. The 53-year-old Prince Rahim, designated as Aga Khan V in his father’s will, becomes the 50th hereditary imam of the Ismailis. His father, Aga Khan IV and billionaire philanthropist Prince Karim Al-Hussaini passed away on Tuesday at the age of 88 in Portugal. He is survived by three sons and a daughter.

Prince Rahim, the eldest son, has served on the boards of various agencies within the Aga Khan Development Network, AKDN.

