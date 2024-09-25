Prime Minister Modi meets President of Ukraine in US

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on 23 September 2024, on the sidelines of the Summit of the Future in New York.



The two leaders recalled Prime Minister’s recent visit to Ukraine and expressed satisfaction at the continued consolidation of bilateral ties. The situation in Ukraine as well as the way forward on pursuing a path to peace also figured prominently in their discussions.



Prime Minister reiterated India’s clear, consistent and constructive approach in favour of a peaceful resolution of the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue as well as engagement between all stakeholders. He conveyed that India remains open to provide all support within its means to facilitate a lasting and peaceful resolution of the conflict.



This was the third meeting between the two leaders in little over three months. The two leaders agreed to remain in close touch.