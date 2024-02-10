Prime Minister Modi blows election bugle in Lok Sabha, mentions ‘Ram Mandir’

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

On the last working day of the 17th Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi enumerated the work done and achievements of the government during the last five years in office. Indicating his high spirits ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, he said that he enjoys challenges.

Proposal on Ram temple important: Modi

Prime Minister Modi further said, we have to take development work forward. Election is not far away. This is an essential aspect of democracy and we all accept it with pride. Our democracy is surprising the whole world. I am sure it will remain that way. God has blessed me that when challenges come, I shine more. We have been able to face every challenge.

He said, the resolution passed by the House today regarding Ram Temple is giving the coming generation the constitutional power to be proud of the values of this country. It is true that not everyone has the capacity to feel proud of these things.

Mr Modi cited the abrogation of Article 370, abolishing Triple Talaq, and passage of Women Reservation Bill as some of the highlights of the outgoing Lok Sabha. He emphasised that the last five years were about reforming, performing and transforming the country. Mr Modi said, it is very rare that both reforming and performing took place in the nation and the transformation is right in front of people’s eyes. He said that the 17th Lok Sabha has 97 per cent productivity, and it was over 100 per cent in seven sessions. He expressed firm belief that the country will continue to bless the 17th Lok Sabha.

The Prime Minister thanked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for guiding the House in a balanced and impartial manner. He expressed gratitude to the Speaker for controlling the situation patiently while running the House in moments of anger and allegations. Mr Modi said, everyone used to discuss that there should be a new building of Parliament but no decision used to be taken. He stressed that it was the Lok Sabha Speaker’s leadership that decided this, took matters forward, and as a result, the country received the new Parliament building. The Prime Minister highlighted that India received the opportunity of G20 presidency and every state of the country displayed India’s capability and its identity before the world.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, the 17th Lok Sabha has been historic in many ways. He thanked the members for their cooperation in conducting the House in the last five years. Earlier, several members spoke about their experiences of the 17th Lok Sabha.

In his concluding remarks, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury thanked the Speaker for accommodating all sections of the House and conducting the proceedings of the House with diligence and dignity. Pinaki Misra of BJD thanked the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing all facilities to the MPs.

Union Minister Anupriya Patel thanked the Speaker for taking new initiatives for the smooth functioning of the House. Girish Chandra of BSP said the Speaker allowed time to speak to all members judiciously and duly guided all the members.