CAA will not strip anyone of their citizenship: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be notified and implemented before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Speaking at the ET NOW Global Business Summit 2024, Mr. Shah emphasised that the CAA is an act to provide citizenship and not to take away anyone’s citizenship and that it aims to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants. CAA was passed by the Parliament in December 2019.

The Home Minister further said that for the first time in Indian History, the upcoming General Elections will be fought to make Bharat, a developed nation by 2047 and that “most of this work will begin in Modi’s third term”. He exuded confidence that people will also give their clear mandate to this issue. He added that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will return to power with a vast majority. Mr. Shah also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented a self-reliant Bharat agenda before the nation along with his vision of Developed Bharat by 2047.