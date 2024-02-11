Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over farmers’ protest: ‘Those who spread nails on road…’

FILE PHOTO

AMN / WEB DESK

The Congress on Sunday attacked the BJP over the massive protest the farmers are planning on February 13. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemning the act of spreading nails on the road to stop the farmers from coming to Delhi.

PM Modi does ‘jhooth ki kheti’ day and night, Rahul Gandhi wrote accusing the government of deceiving the farmers. The Modi government promised double income to the farmers but delayed MSP while farmers’ debt increased 60%. “The person whose USP is deception can only do politics in the name of MSP, not justice. Those who put nails on the paths of the farmers are not worthy of any trust. Uproot them from Delhi. The Congress will provide justice and profit to the farmers, Rahul Gandhi wrote.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared the video of nails being laid on an area near Delhi border to stop the farmers and asked PM Modi whether this is ‘amritkaal’ or ‘anyaykaal’. “The promises made to the farmers were not fulfilled – neither the MSP law was made, nor the income of the farmers was doubled – then if the farmers do not come to the government of the country, where will they go? Prime Minister! Why such behaviour with the farmers of the country? Why don’t you fulfil the promise you made to the farmers?” Priyanka Gandhi wrote.

In Punjab, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said it was PM Modi’s trick to suspend the three black laws but then delay the notification of cancelling the laws. If Congress comes to power in 2024, the party will remove these laws, Kharge said.

“All three black laws have been suspended but the notification to cancel them has not yet come. ‘Ye Modi ki chaal hai’. The Modi government has done the work of breaking our farmers and youth, who were the backbone of the country. I congratulate the farmers of Punjab that they have again reached Delhi for their rights. All Congress Party people will remain associated with this movement. They (BJP) brought a law to hand over farmers’ land to big corporates. We fought to repeal these laws and will continue to fight in future too,” Kharge said.