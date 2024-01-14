Prez Murmu to be on three-day visit to Meghalaya & Assam

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a three-day visit to Meghalaya and Assam from 15 Jan 2024, Monday. On the first day of her visit, the President will inaugurate the Meghalaya Games at the PA Sangma Stadium in Tura. On Tuesday, she will address the members of Self-Help Groups at Baljek Airport and virtually lay the foundation stone for the new Integrated Administration Complex. On the same day, President Murmu will address a gathering at Mawphlang, and virtually inaugurate upgraded road projects.



The President will also lay the foundation stones for the Shillong Peak Ropeway and tourist accommodations in the villages of Kongthong, Mawlyngot and Kudengrim. In the evening, the President will attend a civic reception to be hosted by the Government of Meghalaya at the Raj Bhavan, Shillong. On the third day, the President will attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the Karbi Youth Festival at Taralangso, Diphu in Assam.