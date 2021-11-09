President’s Cup shooting championship: Manu Bhaker and Javad Foroughi win air pistol mixed team gold

AMN

Manu Bhaker in partnership with Olympic champion Javad Foroughi of Iran won the mixed air pistol gold in the President’s Cup shooting championship in Wroclaw, Poland. The Indo-Iranian team beat Mathilde Lamolle of France and Artem Chernousov of Russia 16-8 in the match for the gold. Earlier, Manu and Javad had pipped Anna Korakaki of Greece and Damir Mikec of Serbia in the shoot-off after the two teams had tied on 31 in the semifinals. The French-Russian combination had topped the other semifinals.

Three other Indians in the fray, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal with different partners could not win the medals. In the individual women’s air pistol, Manu Bhaker topped qualification with 585, two points ahead of Anna Korakaki.

In men’s air pistol, Saurabh Chaudhary with 581points and Abhishek Verma with 580 marks qualified in the third and fourth spots behind Christian Reitz with 586 points while Javad Foroughi remained on 584.