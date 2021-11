AMN

Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth’s campaign at Hylo Open Super 500 Badminton Championship ended in semifinals at Saarbrucken in Germany yesterday.

In the first semifinals, former champion and world no 21 Lakshya went down to world no 39 Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew 18-21, 12-21. Srikanth lost to Malaysian Lee Zii Jia 19-21, 20-22 in the second semifinals.