T-20 World Cup: India beat Namibia by nine wickets in Dubai; England to take on New Zealand in first semifinal tomorrow

AMN

WorldCupIn ICC T20 World Cup 2021, India beat Namibia by nine wickets in Dubai last night when India made 136 for one in 15.2 overs after Namibia scored 132 for 8 in stipulated 20 overs.

Now, England and New Zealand will play the first semi-final tomorrow at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi while Pakistan and Australia will play the second semi-final, which is set to take place on Thursday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. These are the four teams that have qualified for the semi-finals of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

All India Radio is broadcasting ball-by-ball commentary of the World Cup matches.