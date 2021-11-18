Sydney Dialogue: PM Modi calls nations to work on transparency of crypto-currency
US designates Pakistan and China as countries of particular concern for violation of religious freedom
PM inaugurates Global Innovation Summit of Pharmaceuticals sector
U.S. remains India’s biggest trading partner: Consul General Judith Ravin
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Nov 2021 08:54:38      انڈین آواز

President, Vice President greet people on eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

President Ram Nath Kovind has greeted people on the eve of auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Extending his warm greetings to all Indians especially of the Sikh community, he said, the implicit message of love, compassion and sacrifice in the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev ji promotes spiritual progress of humankind.

He said, Guru Nanak Dev ji’s thoughts encourage us to emulate the ideals of peace and brotherhood in our lives. He said, Guru Nanak Dev ji while leading the life of a simple householder emphasized upon service as a means to attain ‘Ek Omkar Satnam, Karta Purakh’. He urged the people to follow the foot-steps of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and strengthen the spirit of harmony and unity in our society.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu has also greeted the nation on the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Mr. Naidu said that Guru Nanak has remained an embodiment of truth, compassion, and righteousness through his noble life. The Vice President said that his divine teachings will continue to inspire us to follow the path of righteousness and show respect for all humankind irrespective of caste, creed or religion.

Mr. Naidu said that Guru Nanak also taught us to follow an ethical path in life. He said that Guru Nanak was a shining apostle of the sublime spiritual ethos of India who truly democratized religion by taking spirituality to the common man. Mr. Naidu wished that Guru Nanak’s eternal message continues to guide us in building a just, humane and harmonious society.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Eminent Sports commentator and football expert Novy Kapadia is No More

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 18 November: Veteran sports commentator and football expert Novy Kapadia, is n ...

Bakshi sisters to the fore; Jahanvi leads by one in 12th Leg of Hero WPGT

Hyderabad, 17 November:  Playing steady golf, Jahanvi Bakshi, took a one-shot lead over her sister, Hitaa ...

Anshul Patel leads with sizzling first round 63 at IndianOil SERVO Masters Golf

Digboi, Assam,  17 November: Ahmedabad’s Anshul Patel hogged the limelight with a sizzling first r ...

خبرنامہ

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz