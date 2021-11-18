President, Vice President greet people on eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti

AMN

President Ram Nath Kovind has greeted people on the eve of auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Extending his warm greetings to all Indians especially of the Sikh community, he said, the implicit message of love, compassion and sacrifice in the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev ji promotes spiritual progress of humankind.

He said, Guru Nanak Dev ji’s thoughts encourage us to emulate the ideals of peace and brotherhood in our lives. He said, Guru Nanak Dev ji while leading the life of a simple householder emphasized upon service as a means to attain ‘Ek Omkar Satnam, Karta Purakh’. He urged the people to follow the foot-steps of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and strengthen the spirit of harmony and unity in our society.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu has also greeted the nation on the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Mr. Naidu said that Guru Nanak has remained an embodiment of truth, compassion, and righteousness through his noble life. The Vice President said that his divine teachings will continue to inspire us to follow the path of righteousness and show respect for all humankind irrespective of caste, creed or religion.

Mr. Naidu said that Guru Nanak also taught us to follow an ethical path in life. He said that Guru Nanak was a shining apostle of the sublime spiritual ethos of India who truly democratized religion by taking spirituality to the common man. Mr. Naidu wished that Guru Nanak’s eternal message continues to guide us in building a just, humane and harmonious society.